Sound Behavioral Health: Self-care is the good kind of selfishness

Making time for ourselves apart from others, their expectations, our responsibilities to them, and making this time all about what we like for ourselves and only about ourselves is not selfish. But is self-care. Self-care involves saying no to the good to say yes to the best, involving our primary responsibility. Ourself!
I once heard it be asked if there was a good form of selfishness. I sat there wondering what my friend and mentor meant. Selfishness is wrong, and there cannot be, but I wanted to hear where he may be going with this and where he was coming from.
Selfishness is when we take from others for our benefit at the expense of another person. Or we withhold something which could be shared for a mutual benefit. But then there was the taking that did not involve the expense of another person, but a mutual benefit of the person taking, and the person taken from. But the thing taken belonged to the person doing the taking, and not to the person whom the thing was taken. I am talking about self-care.
Self-care is exactly what it sounds like. The care of myself, and what belongs to me is rightfully up to me how I use it regarding me and my interactions with others. My time, emotional energy, mental stamina, physical strength, spiritual gifts are gifted to me in life to manage and direct. What good am I if I am spent mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually for the benefit of others and at the expense of myself? This comes at the sacrifice of my wellbeing in the form of my personal fulfillment, satisfaction, joy, enjoyment, rest, recreation and restoration of my total person. Our work is good, and should be what we do to support ourselves, and speak of who we are as a person.
Work can come in the forms of not only paying occupations, but also in the form of volunteering, family duties, community favors, or demands and expectations placed on us individually or societally. We may find ourselves meeting the needs of others wellbeing, while neglecting to make time for our own wellbeing in the name of love. We end up finding ourselves running on empty, just trying to make the next meeting, family event, or favor we promised ourselves to — just to find ourselves exhausted, anxious, depressed, or even slipping in responsibilities. We become fatigued to the point of not only exhaustion, but our care level for those we serve diminishes, and the fervent spirit we carry into our commitments not only lacks, but turns into anger, resentment, bitterness, spite, regret, despair, dread, helpless, or hopeless to name a few of the mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual responses we may express as a result.
This occurs when personal needs are neglected, and we feel devalued, meaningless in a sense of feeling forgotten as fulfillment and satisfaction have disappeared in a work system which seems to have no end or enjoyment. As if it seems there is always another task, favor, debt, bill, responsibility before we have time for ourselves. Giving a person a sense of purpose, meaning, and value being summed up in our last task, and what the next commitment poses for our time, energy, and resources as if we are an object of commodity, and not a person.
We are starving for ourselves in this moment. Starving for the need to be a person of individuality with meaning, purpose, value wanting to be felt, considered, heard while allowing ourselves to have enjoyment and fulfillment. The enjoyment and fulfillment a child feel’s after a satisfying day playing with friends, and looks towards the next day with them full of new adventures. Because they explored new frontiers of their personhood and life, which was about them personally. Self-care is just this. The inner child being allowed to come out and play and explore life without the expectation of responsibility as a child has very little responsibility outside of themselves.
Self-care is not about what someone else wants or thinks I should do. If it is healthy, then do it. If it does not harm me or anyone else physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually or socially, do it. If it supports life, and growth, then do it.
This can come in the form of going for a walk, reading a book, working out, listening to music, working on a hobby, a weekend trip, meditation, prayer, writing or journaling. For me, it is in the form of prayer, scripture reading, meditation, grounding exercises, exercising, creating a new recipe to cook, working on my dragster or cars or any other project. It is about me, for me, and not about anyone else.
What this does is that it takes me away from others for my benefit and their benefit. I took nothing from another person which was theirs or that I owed them.
So, is there a good form of selfishness? In the form of self-care, there is. It is taking myself away from others, not at their expense but my own. It is at the benefit of myself, and for the benefit of others. Taking myself away to be with me and do the things I want me to do for me that I want and enjoy doing.
