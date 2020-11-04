Sound Behavioral Health: Forgiveness

Bitterness, sadness, and anger can be found in an inability to forgive. Beginning at the wrong place is the consequence of unforgiveness. Is forgiveness based upon circumstance, conditions, or upon someone’s value and being as a human?
Forgiveness is difficult when facing a difficult life circumstance. It can vary from being lied to, to having a loved one taken away due to a terrible crime such as murder. All circumstances have different intensities of feelings and experiences, and no two are exactly alike, and there is not a one size fits all formula to living with the injustice and pain caused to us by another. Forgiveness, if it is to occur, may vary in lengths of time to live with the loss or hurt.
Unforgiveness, unfortunately, has the opportunity for us to relive the painful moment and loss in our mind with built up anger, resentment, plans for pay back, sadness, anxiety, depression, and bitterness. All these things keep us from living life and imprison us to the power and debt of another person, who is equal to us in human value from birth. Unforgiveness has the power to make us subject to another of equal value, and gives our peace, happiness, contentment into the hands of another human being. When it is unforgiveness we gave our power and authority to as it imprisons us. All the while expecting to be paid back for the harm caused or remove the pain. Yet, it does not. Expecting another human being to pay a debt that cannot go away such as a painful memory is unrealistic. It is natural to want justice, and yes, people are to be held accountable for harm caused.
Forgiveness allows those walls we build up in resentment and bitterness towards another to come down for our freedom from their power over us in our own unforgiveness. Forgiveness is a way of freeing ourselves first from the expectation of being paid back for something done to us which cannot be undone. Forgiveness has someone else’s wellbeing in mind, however our own is first. To be free from acting in the same nature as another acted towards us when harmed. To not become like what harmed us. To be freed from the debt either expected from another or from our own harm caused to another. Cancelling a debt which cannot be paid, realistically.
Forgiveness is an act of self-love, before an act of love onto others. I first want to be free from the reoccurring harm happening in me mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually to want it for another. Where do we begin to become free from unforgiveness? It begins with human value apart from circumstances, conditions, or opinions. I have heard, and even said things to the effect of, “I can’t forgive them for that,” or “That is unforgiveable.” The focus is no longer on forgiveness or the person, but the very being of a person is consumed by the pain caused by the harmful act committed. We want justice, and this is good. Justice for ourselves, if left to the decision of another, could have satisfactory or unsatisfactory outcomes for our desire for peace.
Forgiveness begins with the desire for peace and incorruption apart from harm and corruption. We desire the original innocence and human value protected and cared for. Which is why we seek justice. Although the circumstance may be forgiven, but that is secondary to forgiving the person who caused harm. From the value and being of humans, we are born in need, helpless, and beautiful with much potential and natural desire for good. That is our original design. The nature of corruption and harm cloud our view of this and provide a wall of confinement.
First, we must mentally strip ourselves of all acts, deeds, and abilities of giving or misgivings. Then see us as we are. The creativity, dreams, desires for connection, reasoning, judging, mobility, uniqueness, symmetry, resilience, perseverance, desire for hope and future are all some of the things which make up a human apart from anything. It is sacred, and valuable. Now we can see the good in humanity from original identity, and this is where we can forgive ourselves and others from. It is about next recognizing the respect this identity not only desires but demands and deserves in justice. Justice is only found in love, the act of providing and protecting. Justice and forgiveness seem to go together as forgiveness restores image and identity to its proper place for peace, living, and hope. Ridding us of the injustice unforgiveness imprisons us with in bitterness, hate, resentment, shame, condemnation, anxiety, depression, rage, apathy, gossiping, vindictiveness, vengeance etc. Forgiveness begins with our naked self, apart from anything we can or cannot do.
Accepting that naked self is the real person underneath all the good, bad, and the ugly. Not expecting pay back or to pay off something a person cannot realistically restore in their own ability, power, or being. Forgiveness begins with the naked identity of myself and is extended to the naked identity of another who holds equal human value, because they are human with the same design as me originally. Forgiveness is a practice of self-love, then extended to another. It is a daily practice.
Brian Shubert is actively involved in the behavioral health field as a Substance Abuse Counselor. He lives in Lemoore.
