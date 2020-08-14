Small business assistance applications due Monday

HANFORD — The Kings County Job Training Office will begin accepting applications on Monday for the county’s small business assistance program.

To help with the harmful effects shutdown orders have had on small business, Kings County officials approved a program to utilize $5 million in coronavirus relief funds to provide financial support to businesses.

Funding will be split in two phases, with $2.5 million available between Aug. 20 and Oct. 2 for small businesses only. The other $2.5 million will then be rolled out, with funds open to nonprofits as well.

Businesses can apply for up to $20,000 for eligible COVID-19 operating expenses and to cover future expenses related to shutdowns.

To qualify, a business must:

Maintain a current and valid business license (if applicable);

Be a business that has been in operation prior to March 15, 2020 in Kings County;

Have 25 or fewer full time employees; and

Have been at least partially shut down to comply with the various shutdown orders issued by the California governor’s office.

This is a first come, first served program. Businesses will need a W-9 form, a copy of their business license and a statement of need as part of the application.

Businesses with active code enforcement violations, businesses that have filed for bankruptcy in the last three years or have tax liens, or businesses in the cannabis industry are not eligible for funding from this program.

The Kings County Job Training Office and Kings County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with multiple other organizations, is administering the program countywide.