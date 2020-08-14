Small business assistance applications due Monday

HANFORD — The Kings County Job Training Office will begin accepting applications on Monday for the county’s small business assistance program.
To help with the harmful effects shutdown orders have had on small business, Kings County officials approved a program to utilize $5 million in coronavirus relief funds to provide financial support to businesses.
Funding will be split in two phases, with $2.5 million available between Aug. 20 and Oct. 2 for small businesses only. The other $2.5 million will then be rolled out, with funds open to nonprofits as well.
Businesses can apply for up to $20,000 for eligible COVID-19 operating expenses and to cover future expenses related to shutdowns.
To qualify, a business must:
- Maintain a current and valid business license (if applicable);
- Be a business that has been in operation prior to March 15, 2020 in Kings County;
- Have 25 or fewer full time employees; and
- Have been at least partially shut down to comply with the various shutdown orders issued by the California governor’s office.
This is a first come, first served program. Businesses will need a W-9 form, a copy of their business license and a statement of need as part of the application.
Businesses with active code enforcement violations, businesses that have filed for bankruptcy in the last three years or have tax liens, or businesses in the cannabis industry are not eligible for funding from this program.
The Kings County Job Training Office and Kings County Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with multiple other organizations, is administering the program countywide.
Applications for all businesses will begin being accepted at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17. Applications sent before this time will not be considered.
Lance Lippincott, CEO of Kings EDC and JTO, said the office can receive applications through email with file sizes of 25 megabytes or less, or through fax at (559) 585-7395.
He also said the office, located at 124 N. Irwin St. in Hanford, will be open between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday for physical drop offs. Face masks will be required for drop offs at the office.
Informational webinars in both Spanish and English are available on the JTO Facebook page for anyone with questions. Additional questions will be taken once the application period opens on Monday.
Application reviews will begin immediately and the office hopes to start awarding the funds as early as Aug. 20.
Applicants may use funding for the following purposes:
- Payroll and benefit costs;
- Unemployment insurance costs incurred by the employer if such costs will not be reimbursed by the federal government pursuant to the CARES Act;
- Overdue rent or mortgage payments to avoid eviction or foreclosure as a result of the closure orders issued by the governor’s office;
- Unpaid utility fees; and/or
- Inventory or supplies required to safely reopen the business, including personal protective equipment, disinfectants, sanitizers, etc. and expenditures to adapt spaces for outdoor services/dining.
