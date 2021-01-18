Single lot of Moderna vaccine paused

HANFORD — On Monday, Jan. 17, 2021 the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a statement advising all providers to pause administering lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of a higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions.
“Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours. Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Moderna and the State is complete,” said Dr. Erica Pan, California State Epidemiologist.
More than 330,000 doses from this lot have been distributed to 287 providers across the state.
The shipments arrived in California between Jan. 5, 2021 and Jan. 12, 2021. One community vaccination clinic reported the higher rate of reactions; the state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual events related to this lot.
Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) received a shipment of 300 vaccines from lot 41L20A, all of which were redistributed to ARIA Community Health Centers last Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Of those, 200 vaccines were administered to Aria staff and the public between Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 and Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Aria acted promptly on the announcement and has stopped all administration of this vaccine lot, putting 100 doses on hold pending further investigation and clearance by the State. To date, Aria has not observed
any severe allergic reactions, though patients who received this lot are being contacted as a precautionary measure.
KCDPH has not been notified of any allergic reactions from this single
lot of vaccine.
The State’s decision to pause administration based on a single report is reflective of the scrutiny these vaccines are under, and the absolute commitment to safety at the State and local level.
Though no vaccine or medical procedure is without risk, the risk of a serious adverse reaction is very minimal, and would develop within the 15-minute observation period immediately following administration. While less data exists on adverse reactions related to the Moderna vaccine, a
similar vaccine shows that the expected rate of anaphylaxis is approximately 1 in 100,000.
The Kings County Department of Public Health encourages all those who are eligible to be vaccinated as additional doses become available.
