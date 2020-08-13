Sing To Our King to host protest, march for right to worship

HANFORD — Sing To Our King and several local churches are coming together to hold a peaceful protest and march on Aug. 29.

Bryan Price, an associate pastor at The Upper Room Church in Sanger, helped organize the first peaceful protest and march in Sanger on July 25. After a couple hundred turned out for that protest, they’re now bringing another one to Hanford.

“We started the Sing To Our King website to have an organization to where all churches can partner up,” Price said.

The event will begin at the corner of Douty and Florinda Streets near Lacey Park. From there, they will march to Civic Center Park. The protest is scheduled to take place from 5-8 p.m.

Once at the park, the plan is to worship through singing and praising. The group is planning for a couple hundred to attend the protest.

Price said they’re having the protest because of the restrictions still in place on churches and other places of worship.

“We think through Governor Newsom and several of the leaders in California that our religious liberties are being challenged,” Price said. “They’re letting people go inside stores like Walmart and all these different places, but they don’t want us to have service in church. … As Christians, we need to stand up for our beliefs.”

The protest will also include a booth with petitions to have Governor Gavin Newsom recalled.

With many church services currently being held via Zoom, outdoors, at home or with a limited capacity, Price said it’s not enough.