Sierra Pacific's Adam Antuna signs with Nebraska Wesleyan University

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific’s Adam Antuna is trading in The Golden State for The Cornhusker State.
The senior football player signed his National Letter of Intent to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Monday at Sierra Pacific High School.
“It’s my dream to play [in the] NFL and getting accepted to college is just another step to finish the destination that I’ve been on,” Antuna said after signing. “I’m really excited and happy I’m able to have this opportunity to continue at the next level.”
Sierra Pacific coach Dion Tate heaped praise on Antuna and presented the running back with his No. 2 jersey. Tate said future Golden Bears who wore the No. 2 would have to demonstrate themselves worthy, as he called Antuna a “special player” and the “whole package.”
“I would not trade him for any player in California,” Tate said. “I wouldn’t trade him because he’s the complete package: great character, great leader, great young man and an exceptional athlete. What else can you ask for?”
The moment was not lost on Antuna who credited his teammates for his success on the field.
“It means a lot, but honestly I wouldn’t have got that jersey without the leadership from the two classes before me,” Antuna said. “They were a real help and inspiration for me helping me adjust to the varsity level as a sophomore and they brought me in expecting great things out of me and I’m glad they gave me the opportunity to do so.”
Antuna also thanked his parents and coaches for helping him along his journey.
“It means a lot for me and my wife for him to continue what he loves,” Antuna’s dad, Robert, said. “We’re blessed to continue on his football career.”
Antuna provided the Golden Bears with speed and an integral knowledge of the offense when on the field. He was the key piece to Sierra Pacific’s run game and made the offense go.
“He understood our offense and he was patient,” Tate said. “He was explosive, he’s smart, he’s everything you want as a player.”
Antuna helped Sierra Pacific reach the CIF Central Section Division VI championship game during his sophomore year and the quarterfinals the following year.
According to MaxPreps, during his junior season, Antuna led his team in rushing yards (1,046), average yards per carry (8.5), yards per game (95.1), touchdowns (13) and games of 100 yards rushing or more (5). He also had 18 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s just been a blessing watching the games, watching him play, and all the support from the school [and] support from the community,” Robert said.
Antuna is the second Sierra Pacific football player in as many years to sign to play college football. Last year, Gavin Gamble signed to play football at Dordt University.
“To me, this is an example for all of these young guys that it can be done from a small school like this,” Tate said.
When it came to choosing Nebraska Wesleyan University, the interest is what made the difference. Antuna said the school continually reached out to him during the summer and school year.
“It just felt right going with them,” Antuna said.
Like many other teams in the country, Nebraska Wesleyan postponed their 2020 season due to the coronavirus. During the 2019 campaign, the Prairie Wolves went 3-7 overall and 1-7 in the American Rivers Conference.
In speaking with the coaches, Antuna said the recruits they’ve added the last two seasons has contributed to the championship-level ready team they’re building. He’s hoping for big things when he gets to Nebraska.
“I’m hoping to be able to add another piece to the puzzle and finally bring that championship to Nebraska Wesleyan,” Antuna said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
