Sierra Pacific's Adam Antuna signs with Nebraska Wesleyan University

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific’s Adam Antuna is trading in The Golden State for The Cornhusker State.

The senior football player signed his National Letter of Intent to Nebraska Wesleyan University on Monday at Sierra Pacific High School.

“It’s my dream to play [in the] NFL and getting accepted to college is just another step to finish the destination that I’ve been on,” Antuna said after signing. “I’m really excited and happy I’m able to have this opportunity to continue at the next level.”

Sierra Pacific coach Dion Tate heaped praise on Antuna and presented the running back with his No. 2 jersey. Tate said future Golden Bears who wore the No. 2 would have to demonstrate themselves worthy, as he called Antuna a “special player” and the “whole package.”

“I would not trade him for any player in California,” Tate said. “I wouldn’t trade him because he’s the complete package: great character, great leader, great young man and an exceptional athlete. What else can you ask for?”

The moment was not lost on Antuna who credited his teammates for his success on the field.

“It means a lot, but honestly I wouldn’t have got that jersey without the leadership from the two classes before me,” Antuna said. “They were a real help and inspiration for me helping me adjust to the varsity level as a sophomore and they brought me in expecting great things out of me and I’m glad they gave me the opportunity to do so.”

Antuna also thanked his parents and coaches for helping him along his journey.