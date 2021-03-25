Sierra Pacific sweeps Hanford, Hanford West in swim meet

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific swept both Hanford and Hanford West during a dual meet on Tuesday.

For the men, the Golden Bears defeated the Huskies 137-127 and beat the Bullpups 166-53. And for the women, Sierra Pacific won 146-99 over Hanford West and 150-105 over Hanford.

Sierra Pacific took first place in 14 of 44 events and scored both first and second place in three events.

Sierra Pacific’s Joshua Rogers finished in first place in the boys 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:16.77. Daniel Haley (2:25.39) and Ezekial Nabayan (2:33.34) took first and second place, respectively, in the boys 200-yard IM. Nabayan finished first when it came to the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.55).

In the girls 50-yard freestyle, Meg Connelly finished in first for Sierra Pacific (28.97) and teammate Ally Lehner came in second (29.41). Connelly also came in first in the 100-yard freestyle (1:05.76).

Mia Buller’s time of 1:09.19 was good enough for first in the 100-yard butterfly. Blake Sifton was first in the 100-yard freestyle (51.82) and first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.14). Madeline Valadao was first in the 500-yard freestyle (7:31.28).

The Golden Bears also claimed victory in both the boys and girls 200-yard freestyle relay. The girls won with a time of 1:52.01 due to the efforts of Lehner, Ava Miya Jewett, Connelly and Buller. The boys won with a time of 1:41.43 thanks to Rogers, Jacob Barber, Haley and Sifton. Barber also won the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.26).

To finish the swim meet, Sierra Pacific took first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay in both boys and girls. Miya Jewett, Lehner, Connelly and Buller won it for the girls in 4:19.71. The boys won in 3:48.75 by Haley, Nabayan, Barber and Sifton.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com.

