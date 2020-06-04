Sierra Pacific celebrates seniors with drive-thru graduation

Students were allowed two cars per family with most taking advantage. Cars were decked out with balloons, signs and various other decorations to celebrate their graduates.

Some arrived with plenty of family in the bed of trucks, while others kept it to parents only. All had love and beaming pride for their graduates in the 90-degree sun.

Teachers, who hadn’t seen their students in more than two months, lined the sidewalk and cheered for their students.

“I appreciate the school still setting some type of [graduation], even in spite of this turmoil, but I mean it wasn’t what was expected,” Saran, who was part of the CSF, FBLA and National Honor Society, said. “Still really appreciative of the school putting in some effort to push forward.”

Saran finished with a 4.33 weighted GPA, which would’ve been closer to 4.6, but he was unable to take his last round of tests due to COVID-19. Saran will attend UCLA and major in biochemistry with hopes to go into the medical field.

The coronavirus put a premature end to the 2019-20 school year when students last attended in-person classes on March 13. The students had been distance learning since then, which Parson admitted was difficult, especially in regards to communication.