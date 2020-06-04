Sierra Pacific celebrates seniors with drive-thru graduation

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific High School’s eighth annual Commencement Exercises weren’t conventional, but they were definitely memorable.
The drive-thru style graduation saw more than 200 graduating Golden Bears of the Class of 2020 receive their diploma on Thursday morning. Cars lined the bus drive and curled into the College of the Sequoias parking lot.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for us to see the kids and celebrate them and just congratulate them one more time,” Sierra Pacific Principal Darin Parson said. “It’s been really difficult, but this kind of culmination today, to be able to do something like this, it’s still really pretty special.”
As cars entered the bus drive, the graduate exited the vehicle, received their diploma and handed over a prefilled card with their graduation information. Family members were close behind with cell phones and cameras out to capture the moment.
The graduate’s name was then called out, followed by applause and cheers, as they walked through a decorated archway and onto a golden carpet. The students made their way to another station where they had their photo taken and then were off to a new chapter in life.
“At the end of senior year that’s when it actually hits you, you’re moving on to a new journey in your life,” Valedictorian Amit Saran said. “It’s totally a new experience, but you look forward to it, yet you also feel that anxiety building up in your stomach.”
Students were allowed two cars per family with most taking advantage. Cars were decked out with balloons, signs and various other decorations to celebrate their graduates.
Some arrived with plenty of family in the bed of trucks, while others kept it to parents only. All had love and beaming pride for their graduates in the 90-degree sun.
Teachers, who hadn’t seen their students in more than two months, lined the sidewalk and cheered for their students.
“I appreciate the school still setting some type of [graduation], even in spite of this turmoil, but I mean it wasn’t what was expected,” Saran, who was part of the CSF, FBLA and National Honor Society, said. “Still really appreciative of the school putting in some effort to push forward.”
Saran finished with a 4.33 weighted GPA, which would’ve been closer to 4.6, but he was unable to take his last round of tests due to COVID-19. Saran will attend UCLA and major in biochemistry with hopes to go into the medical field.
The coronavirus put a premature end to the 2019-20 school year when students last attended in-person classes on March 13. The students had been distance learning since then, which Parson admitted was difficult, especially in regards to communication.
But Parson praised the Class of 2020, saying that they helped change parts of the culture in the school, while remaining steadfast in the face of adversity.
“They’ve been extremely resilient through this whole thing and done a fabulous job,” Parson said. “Their resiliency is what I’ll remember.”
Sierra Pacific will release a video on YouTube and their website tonight at 7 p.m. with more graduation moments.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
