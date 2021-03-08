Sierra Pacific cancels football season citing multiple factors

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific High School has officially canceled the 2020 football season. The school recently came to the decision, citing multiple factors.

The season, which was delayed to 2021 because of the coronavirus, had a hint of hope when Governor Gavin Newsom began to allow sports, but it hit a snag with unclear logistics of testing, practices and a schedule.

“It was probably the hardest decision I’ve made coaching here at Sierra Pacific,” Sierra Pacific football coach Dion Tate said.

Guidelines hadn’t panned out the way they hoped and Tate said they didn’t believe they could put a successful product on the field with the limited time given to them. Further complicating the issue was the fact that some football players had already begun other sports like baseball and track and field, while others got jobs.

“We just felt it was in the best interest to just say let’s just hold off and let’s start with spring practice again,” Tate said.

Tate added there were too many unclear “what ifs” when it came to the season. The Golden Bears weren’t given concrete guidelines on how to practice, how quarantine would take place if an athlete contracted COVID-19, if football players had to get testing done on their own or if it was done by the state, and how quickly testing could be done.

Even if the school had pressed on and said yes to a season, it’s unclear how it would’ve gone.

The Golden Bears were looking at a maximum of five games, with more than half of their usual opponents (Porterville, Strathmore, Granite Hills and Woodlake) already opting out. When it came to East Sequoia League competition, only Farmersville, Lindsay and Corcoran were playing football, which would leave them scrambling to find two other opponents. Those two opponents would more than likely be from a higher division, which wouldn’t bode well for a Division VI team.