Sierra Pacific cancels football season citing multiple factors

HANFORD — Sierra Pacific High School has officially canceled the 2020 football season. The school recently came to the decision, citing multiple factors.
The season, which was delayed to 2021 because of the coronavirus, had a hint of hope when Governor Gavin Newsom began to allow sports, but it hit a snag with unclear logistics of testing, practices and a schedule.
“It was probably the hardest decision I’ve made coaching here at Sierra Pacific,” Sierra Pacific football coach Dion Tate said.
Guidelines hadn’t panned out the way they hoped and Tate said they didn’t believe they could put a successful product on the field with the limited time given to them. Further complicating the issue was the fact that some football players had already begun other sports like baseball and track and field, while others got jobs.
“We just felt it was in the best interest to just say let’s just hold off and let’s start with spring practice again,” Tate said.
Tate added there were too many unclear “what ifs” when it came to the season. The Golden Bears weren’t given concrete guidelines on how to practice, how quarantine would take place if an athlete contracted COVID-19, if football players had to get testing done on their own or if it was done by the state, and how quickly testing could be done.
Even if the school had pressed on and said yes to a season, it’s unclear how it would’ve gone.
The Golden Bears were looking at a maximum of five games, with more than half of their usual opponents (Porterville, Strathmore, Granite Hills and Woodlake) already opting out. When it came to East Sequoia League competition, only Farmersville, Lindsay and Corcoran were playing football, which would leave them scrambling to find two other opponents. Those two opponents would more than likely be from a higher division, which wouldn’t bode well for a Division VI team.
Add to the mix that a small school like Sierra Pacific usually has a smaller team during a normal season and the margin of error was small when it came to having a season.
“As much as I wanted it to happen, because I’m a competitive person, we all had to finally say, ‘For the best interest of Sierra Pacific High School, we can’t go. … It didn’t make sense,’” Tate said after looking at the pros and cons of having a season.
Sierra Pacific went 5-7 in 2019, including 3-3 in the ESL, and defeated Kern Valley 40-27 in a CIF Central Section first-round playoff game. They lost to California City 18-6 in the quarterfinals. Just two years ago, the team made a run to the Division VI championship game — their second appearance ever — before losing 42-12 to Strathmore.
Tate, who would’ve been in his fourth year as head coach at Sierra Pacific, lamented at the missed season and opportunity with his seniors. He said they were going to have a “very good team this year” and knew the senior group would’ve contributed in a big way.
“We had our three-headed monster that had been playing since they were sophomores and they played in a Valley championship as sophomores with Andrew Lehner, Adam Antuna and Chad Leslie,” Tate said.
Now, the team is looking to the future and what next season can bring. Tate said he’s currently looking for coaches, including receiver, defensive back and defensive line coaches, and is already breaking down old film on Hudl.
“We’ve gone into the planning stage and the mentoring stage of the young kids that are moving up,” Tate said.
