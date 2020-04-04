Sierra Nevada snowpack below normal

According to DWR officials, California is experiencing increased extremes and variability due to climate change. In one year, they said California has gone from having the fifth best recorded snowpack to one of the 10 worst.

“Over the last decade, California’s snowpack has been alternating between extremely wet and extremely dry,” de Guzman said. “In the past 10 years, we’ve seen three of our smallest snowpacks on record, but we’ve also seen three of our largest snowpacks on record.”

The snowpack may get a much-needed boost in the next week due to a forecasted storm system that will impact Central California starting Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service office in Hanford, a storm system will last through Monday and bring heavy snow in the southern Sierra Nevada and widespread rain in the Valley.

The NWS is predicting 1-2 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet and ½-1 inch of rain in the Hanford area.

On average, the snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs as it melts in the spring and early summer.

DWR officials said the state’s six largest reservoirs currently hold between 82% (San Luis) and 125% (Melones) of their historical averages for this date. Lake Shasta, California’s largest surface reservoir, is 98% of its historical average and sits at 79% of capacity.

