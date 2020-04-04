Sierra Nevada snowpack below normal

SACRAMENTO — The Department of Water Resources conducted the fourth manual snow survey of 2020 at Phillips Station on Wednesday, with results showing the effect of a relatively dry winter.
The manual survey recorded 43.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 16.5 inches, which is 66% of the April average for this location.
Snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack, which provides a more accurate forecast of spring runoff.
Measurements from the 130 electronic snow sensors scattered throughout the state indicate that the statewide snowpack’s water equivalent is 15.2 inches, or 53% of the April average.
Sean de Guzman, chief of DWR’s Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecast Section, said the April 1 snow metric is important because that is typically when there is the most water in the snowpack. After this date is when more snow begins to melt and runoff into reservoirs, rivers and streams, he said.
“While today’s survey results show our snowpack is better off than it was just last month, they still underscore the need for widespread, wise use of our water supplies,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said. “California’s climate continues to show extreme unpredictability, and February’s record dryness is a clear example of the extremes associated with climate change.”
According to DWR officials, California is experiencing increased extremes and variability due to climate change. In one year, they said California has gone from having the fifth best recorded snowpack to one of the 10 worst.
“Over the last decade, California’s snowpack has been alternating between extremely wet and extremely dry,” de Guzman said. “In the past 10 years, we’ve seen three of our smallest snowpacks on record, but we’ve also seen three of our largest snowpacks on record.”
The snowpack may get a much-needed boost in the next week due to a forecasted storm system that will impact Central California starting Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service office in Hanford, a storm system will last through Monday and bring heavy snow in the southern Sierra Nevada and widespread rain in the Valley.
The NWS is predicting 1-2 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet and ½-1 inch of rain in the Hanford area.
On average, the snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs as it melts in the spring and early summer.
DWR officials said the state’s six largest reservoirs currently hold between 82% (San Luis) and 125% (Melones) of their historical averages for this date. Lake Shasta, California’s largest surface reservoir, is 98% of its historical average and sits at 79% of capacity.
The reporter can be reached at jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com
