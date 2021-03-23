Siblings identified in Hanford homicide

HANFORD — The two victims in the homicide that shocked the entire Hanford community Monday morning have been identified as 20-year-old Ryan Hulbert and her 18-year-old brother Zachary Hulbert.

The man accused of killing the siblings is Ryan Hulbert’s ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Garrett Leyva.

According to police officials, Leyva and Hulbert had just broken up over the weekend after dating for a couple years. They said Leyva was upset, which led to an altercation between the three.

Hanford Police said Leyva stabbed both Ryan and Zachary Hulbert Monday morning before calling the police around 10:45 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene on Orange Street, near Glacier Way, they found both Ryan and Zachary stabbed to death.

They said Leyva also had stab wounds, but it is still unclear how that happened. He was taken to the hospital and was described as being in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation and police said they will look into past issues to further determine what happened.

Hanford High/Sierra Pacific High baseball game to honor Hulbert siblings

The Hanford High School Bullpup Baseball Boosters announced via Facebook Tuesday that they will honor Zackary and Ryan Hulbert during Wednesday’s baseball game against Sierra Pacific. Zachary played baseball at HHS and Ryan played softball at SPHS.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our Bullpup, Zach, his sister Ryan, their family, our Bullpup family and everyone affected by yesterday’s tragic event,” said a post from the boosters.