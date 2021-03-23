Siblings identified in Hanford homicide

HANFORD — The two victims in the homicide that shocked the entire Hanford community Monday morning have been identified as 20-year-old Ryan Hulbert and her 18-year-old brother Zachary Hulbert.
The man accused of killing the siblings is Ryan Hulbert’s ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Garrett Leyva.
According to police officials, Leyva and Hulbert had just broken up over the weekend after dating for a couple years. They said Leyva was upset, which led to an altercation between the three.
Hanford Police said Leyva stabbed both Ryan and Zachary Hulbert Monday morning before calling the police around 10:45 a.m.
When officers arrived to the scene on Orange Street, near Glacier Way, they found both Ryan and Zachary stabbed to death.
They said Leyva also had stab wounds, but it is still unclear how that happened. He was taken to the hospital and was described as being in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation and police said they will look into past issues to further determine what happened.
Hanford High/Sierra Pacific High baseball game to honor Hulbert siblings
The Hanford High School Bullpup Baseball Boosters announced via Facebook Tuesday that they will honor Zackary and Ryan Hulbert during Wednesday’s baseball game against Sierra Pacific. Zachary played baseball at HHS and Ryan played softball at SPHS.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with our Bullpup, Zach, his sister Ryan, their family, our Bullpup family and everyone affected by yesterday’s tragic event,” said a post from the boosters.
The baseball game starts at 4 p.m. at Hanford High School and vouchers will be required for entry.
The boosters said proceeds from the gate and concession will be donated to Zachary and Ryan’s mom, who they said is a Bullpup Booster Player Agent. They said they will also have containers and Venmo for any monetary donations.
The Sierra Pacific Softball team also posted on its Facebook page that the entire team is heartbroken over the deaths. Prior to their game on Tuesday against Hanford West High School, the team held a moment of silence and a helmet donation drive for the family.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!