Short pursuit leads to felony arrest

VISALIA — On Wednesday, at 10:45 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Ben Maddox Way and Goshen Avenue. The driver, Kimberly Romero, 24, failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended when the vehicle voluntarily stopped in the area of Ben Maddox Way and St. Johns Parkway. Romero was arrested without incident.
Romero was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for felony evading, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and unlicensed driver.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!