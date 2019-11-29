HANFORD — Now in its 10th year, Small Business Saturday continues to be an annual holiday shopping tradition in Hanford and beyond.
Main Street Hanford is inviting all residents to Shop Small in downtown Hanford this Saturday after Thanksgiving and every day.
Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express in 2010 as a way to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small, local businesses.
There’s nothing better than shopping at a family-owned bike shop or buying a custom made ring from your favorite jewelry shop to help to promote a vibrant community, said a press release from Main Street Hanford.
“You might not realize it, but every time you take a yoga class at your downtown spot or buy a gift from the boutique around the corner, you're shopping small and making a difference,” the release continued. “In fact, for every dollar spent at a small business, approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. So when you Shop Small on Small Business Saturday, and all year long, it can help add up to a big impact.”
Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford encourages you to visit downtown Hanford for your holiday shopping and support the small business owners who make up beautiful downtown Hanford. By supporting them, she said the community can work toward a more vibrant downtown Hanford.
You have free articles remaining.
“These small business owners are so supportive to our community. They sponsor the youth sports leagues, donate to non-profits and are always willing to contribute to a good cause,” Brown said. “Our hope is that the community will give these businesses the support they need and shop small this holiday and every day.”
Brown said some downtown businesses will be open until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Main Street Hanford encourages you to park your car, take a stroll and see what these businesses have to offer.
Businesses such as Divinity Boutique, Workingman’s, Castaways Consignments, Hanford Antique Emporium, Urban Gypsies, Beautifully Damaged and The Ivy will all be open and they are stocked with wonderful inventory for you to gift to the special people in your life.
Brown said many businesses will be offering discounts and snacks while you shop.
“Remember to support downtown Hanford and Shop Small this Saturday and every day!” said Main Street Hanford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.