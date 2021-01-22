Shooting of two males still under investigation

VISALIA — On Jan. 12, at 6:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of NE Third Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from significant injuries as a result of a gunshot wound. Officers also located an additional male with a gunshot wound.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they were admitted for non-life threatening injuries. Detectives assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The suspect in this case remains unidentified.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Bryan Somavia at 713-4727 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 713-4738.
