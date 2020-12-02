Shooting leaves victim in critical condition

VISALIA — On Nov. 25, at 4:31 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting that had just occurred in the 1400 block of West Riggin.
Officers located one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to KDMC and is in critical condition. The shooting is believed to be gang related. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Miguel Leon at (559) 713-4722 or the Visalia Police Department.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!