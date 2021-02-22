You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting leaves one victim with non-life threatening wound
0 comments
top story

Shooting leaves one victim with non-life threatening wound

  • 0

VISALIA — On February 14, at 11:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of south Redwood in regards to a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Violent Crimes Detectives responded and took over the investigation.

This is currently an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Leo Segura at (559) 713-4739 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food trucks to take over Civic Park
News

Food trucks to take over Civic Park

  • Updated

HANFORD — With a food truck ordinance in place, the city of Hanford is now looking to help local vendors make the most of the ordinance by int…

Larry Lawrence Rodriguez
Obituaries

Larry Lawrence Rodriguez

Our beloved brother, uncle, and great uncle Larry L. Rodriguez was born on December 22, 1959 to Lawrence L. Rodriguez and Lydia Goldie Rodrigu…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News