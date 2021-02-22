Shooting leaves one victim with non-life threatening wound

VISALIA — On February 14, at 11:53 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of south Redwood in regards to a shooting that had just occurred.
Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Violent Crimes Detectives responded and took over the investigation.
This is currently an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Leo Segura at (559) 713-4739 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738
