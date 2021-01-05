You have permission to edit this article.
Shooting during disturbance under investigation
Shooting during disturbance under investigation

VISALIA — At 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to the 100 block of W. Walnut Avenue for a report of an unknown disturbance at a business, with a fight in progress.

Officers learned an unknown suspect fired several rounds inside the business after the fight. No one was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

