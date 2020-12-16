You have permission to edit this article.
Shooting during alleged drug deal still under investigation
Shooting during alleged drug deal still under investigation

VISALIA — On Sunday, at 7:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Ruiz Park at 639 E. Buena Vista regarding a possible shooting that had been reported. When officers arrived, they located a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and is in critical condition.

Violent Crimes detectives responded and took over the investigation. The shooting has been determined to have taken place during the course of a drug deal, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video of this incident is urged to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.

