Sheldon Blackwell wins big on Wheel of Fortune

HANFORD — Sheldon Blackwell might be the most popular guy in Hanford and the United States Postal Service right now.

The Wheel of Fortune aficionado, who the Sentinel featured last week, won big on the game show Monday night. Blackwell beat two other contestants and walked away with $29,510 in total cash and prizes, including a trip to Antigua, an island in the Caribbean.

“It was amazing,” Blackwell said. “It was kind of like an out-of-body experience, especially seeing myself on the TV.”

The 46-year-old USPS sales service associate said people in the community were congratulating him at the post office on Tuesday with many telling him how proud of him they were. He was even recognized at his local bank with employees telling him they watched him on the show.

“It felt good to represent my city,” Blackwell said. “It felt really good to get all the love from everyone. I’m just happy that I could be a bright spot in a lot of people’s day, especially in this pandemic.”

The Wheel of Fortune episode aired at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and the Blackwell household was ready for the big moment.

“We had some immediate family over and everyone was screaming, everyone was trying to help me guess the puzzle,” Blackwell said. “Everyone was so happy, jumping around.”

Just like when he auditioned, Blackwell admitted he was nervous to begin. He was unable to solve either of the first two toss-ups and landed on the bankrupt wedge during the next puzzle.