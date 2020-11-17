Sgt. Paul Esquibel retires after more than three decades in law enforcement

VISALIA — On Nov. 6, Sgt. Paul Esquibel retired from the Visalia Police Department after 18 years of dedicated service to the City of Visalia, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Esquibel worked a total of 31 years in law enforcement. He began his service to the City of Visalia Police Department in 2002, as a lateral police officer, transferring from the Kingsburg Police Department.
Esquibel held various assignments with the VPD, including Patrol Officer, Youth Service Officer and Violent Crimes Detective. In 2007, Paul was promoted to the rank of Sgt. and has since supervised Patrol, Youth Services and most recently the Narcotics Unit. Esquibel supervised the Crisis Intervention Unit, the Police Explorers Program and the Honor Guard Unit.
Esquibel leaves a legacy of dedication to the Visalia Police Department and will be truly missed by his colleagues.
Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Paul Esquibel on his retirement. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.
