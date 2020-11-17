You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sgt. Paul Esquibel retires after more than three decades in law enforcement
0 comments
top story

Sgt. Paul Esquibel retires after more than three decades in law enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0
Sgt. Paul Esquibel retires after more than three decades in law enforcement
Contributed by Visalia Police Department

VISALIA — On Nov. 6, Sgt. Paul Esquibel retired from the Visalia Police Department after 18 years of dedicated service to the City of Visalia, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Esquibel worked a total of 31 years in law enforcement. He began his service to the City of Visalia Police Department in 2002, as a lateral police officer, transferring from the Kingsburg Police Department.

Esquibel held various assignments with the VPD, including Patrol Officer, Youth Service Officer and Violent Crimes Detective. In 2007, Paul was promoted to the rank of Sgt. and has since supervised Patrol, Youth Services and most recently the Narcotics Unit. Esquibel supervised the Crisis Intervention Unit, the Police Explorers Program and the Honor Guard Unit.

Esquibel leaves a legacy of dedication to the Visalia Police Department and will be truly missed by his colleagues.

Please join us in congratulating Sergeant Paul Esquibel on his retirement. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Brad Steven Morgan

  • Updated

Brad Steven Morgan, 62, passed October 13, 2020 in Selma, California. Brad was born and raised in Selma, California. He graduated from Fowler …

Jean Pardieu Greer
Obituaries

Jean Pardieu Greer

Our dear mother, grandmother and friend died peacefully at home, November 5th, 2020, one month before her 90th birthday. She was born in New O…

News

Two arrested after short pursuit

The driver, Justin Barcelos, was wanted for outstanding warrants and is believed to be responsible for theft-related crimes from surrounding agencies.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News