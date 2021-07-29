Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks want to make their parks more accessible for those with disabilities, and beginning Aug. 10 will be taking public comment on plans to accomplish that.

The parks announced Monday they would be seeking comment on a Draft Accessibility Self Evaluation and Transition Plan, which identifies the key experiences and activities at the parks and the boundaries which exist for people with disabilities to engage in them, according to a press release.

A 33-day comment period will be opened by a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 10.

Sequoia accessibility

Visitor reads a sign that includes braille translation along the General Grant Tree Trail in Kings Canyon Nation

Through the STRP, the parks hope to make facilities, services, activities and programs universally accessible. For Sequoia and Kings Canyon, that might include accessing historical sites, the giant sequoias, picnicking and information about the park, the press release said.

The release also notes any recommended actions will be “subject to funding, consultation with other agencies and associated tribes, and compliance with other federal laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act.”

Closed captions will be provided, and an American Sign Language interpreter can be requested at least five days before the meeting by contacting Brian Horton at 559-565-3721. Written comments can be submitted to the park superintendent at the below address.

Superintendent

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Attn: SEKI SETP

47050 Generals Highway

Three Rivers, CA 93271

