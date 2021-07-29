Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks want to make their parks more accessible for those with disabilities, and beginning Aug. 10 will be taking public comment on plans to accomplish that.
The parks announced Monday they would be seeking comment on a Draft Accessibility Self Evaluation and Transition Plan, which identifies the key experiences and activities at the parks and the boundaries which exist for people with disabilities to engage in them, according to a press release.
A 33-day comment period will be opened by a virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
Through the STRP, the parks hope to make facilities, services, activities and programs universally accessible. For Sequoia and Kings Canyon, that might include accessing historical sites, the giant sequoias, picnicking and information about the park, the press release said.
The release also notes any recommended actions will be “subject to funding, consultation with other agencies and associated tribes, and compliance with other federal laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act.”
Closed captions will be provided, and an American Sign Language interpreter can be requested at least five days before the meeting by contacting Brian Horton at 559-565-3721. Written comments can be submitted to the park superintendent at the below address.
Superintendent
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
Attn: SEKI SETP
47050 Generals Highway
Three Rivers, CA 93271
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.