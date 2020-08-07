Sensory Rock throws water party for summer fun

HANFORD — Sensory Rock hosted a Water Party on Friday to invite children to have fun and get out during the summer.

"We feel good that we’re going to do something positive for the community," Owner Sheri Tos said. "It’s a free event and it’s just to get people encouraged and have fun in the summer."

The water party was Sensory Rock's third pop-up event this summer. It included a water slide, water balloons, rock painting and more.

"These pop-up events have been pretty successful and they’ve really encouraged the community, so it’s definitely something that we want to do in the future," Tos said.

