Sensory Rock invites children to get up for At Home Field Day

HANFORD — Schools may be empty for rest of the year, but Sensory Rock Play Gym and Therapy is hoping to get children moving and having fun next week.
Sensory Rock will be hosting an At Home Field Day on May 21. It’s an all-day event for children of all ages.
“[A field day is] where they participate in field activities and sometimes they get a ribbon or an award and it’s just to celebrate the end of the year together in a sports-like fashion,” Sheri Tos, owner of Sensory Rock, said.
The idea is to have children move at home with activities such as a sack race, water balloon toss, jump rope and more. Families can start whenever they want and go for as long as they want. The idea is to move and have fun.
Local mural artist Jennifer Butts will draw a chalk obstacle course in the Sensory Rock parking lot. The course is inspired by Tos’ friend, Heidi Gumz. The mother of two children with autism has been diagnosed with cancer.
“Even through all of that, she has put in these obstacle courses in schools,” Tos said. “It’s how to flow kids with sensory needs and how to transfer them from one area to another in a way that meets kids where they’re at.”
In addition to the obstacle course, Butts is also going to draw a chalk mural on the building, which people are encouraged to take pictures with.
Sensory Rock will also host a Zoom meeting at 11 a.m. where all children can participate in a field day with kinesiologist, and life and fitness coach Matt Morgan.
“As a mom, it’s hard seeing your kids not going to school,” Tos said. “They are missing those friends and that connection and things were taken away from them like these fun field days. The purpose is to bring joy and fun back into our kids’ life even for just one day.”
The At Home Field Day is derived from author Claire Noland’s children’s book “Evie’s Field Day: More Than One Way to Win.” It’s a story about a girl named Evie who loves to win, but then she loses during field day and is not a good sport about it.
The book was supposed to originally be released during the end of the school year when schools have field days with Noland visiting schools and speaking at them, but COVID-19 put those plans on hold.
With no field days taking place, Noland’s publisher, Cardinal Rule Press, decided to have an At Home Field Day.
“What we’re trying to encourage is for families to take some time on [May 21] to play and celebrate the end of the school year and how hard they’ve worked,” Noland said. “We want people to use whatever they have, don’t go buy anything.”
Noland, a former longtime Hanford resident, said many schools have already signed up to take part in it, including Hanford Christian School and Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District.
Families are also encouraged to take photos and post them on Instagram with the hashtags #ATHOMEFIELDDAY and #EVIESFIELDDAY for two entries into a raffle with prizes that include a Spyderball game set, giant dice and more.
“These kids have gone through tremendous changes, parents are tired and I am just really proud of how hard these families have worked,” Noland said.
For more information visit https://cardinalrulepress.lpages.co/at-home-filed-day/ or Sensory Rock’s website. Noland’s book can be purchased online at https://bookshop.org/books/evie-s-field-day-more-than-one-way-to-win/9781733035903.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!