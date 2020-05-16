Sensory Rock invites children to get up for At Home Field Day

In addition to the obstacle course, Butts is also going to draw a chalk mural on the building, which people are encouraged to take pictures with.

Sensory Rock will also host a Zoom meeting at 11 a.m. where all children can participate in a field day with kinesiologist, and life and fitness coach Matt Morgan.

“As a mom, it’s hard seeing your kids not going to school,” Tos said. “They are missing those friends and that connection and things were taken away from them like these fun field days. The purpose is to bring joy and fun back into our kids’ life even for just one day.”

The At Home Field Day is derived from author Claire Noland’s children’s book “Evie’s Field Day: More Than One Way to Win.” It’s a story about a girl named Evie who loves to win, but then she loses during field day and is not a good sport about it.

The book was supposed to originally be released during the end of the school year when schools have field days with Noland visiting schools and speaking at them, but COVID-19 put those plans on hold.

With no field days taking place, Noland’s publisher, Cardinal Rule Press, decided to have an At Home Field Day.