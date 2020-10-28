You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second suspect arrested in Corcoran homicide case
0 comments
top story

Second suspect arrested in Corcoran homicide case

  • 0

CORCORAN — The Corcoran Police Department said it has arrested a second suspect in connection to the slaying of 35-year-old Rudy Mendez in Corcoran.

Police said they arrested 24-year-old Michaela Kirkpatrick from Kerman on suspicion of murder and conspiracy.

Officers previously arrested 32-year-old Eddie Rosas from Fresno as a suspect in the shooting death of Mendez, which occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 200 block of Dairy Avenue in Corcoran.

Authorities said witnesses reported seeing a dark vehicle approach the residence, a single gunman getting out of the vehicle and firing shots before being driven away by another person in the vehicle.

Investigation by CPD and the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force led to Rosas’ identification as a suspect and he was arrested on Sunday.

Officials said further investigation revealed Kirkpatrick was the driver of the vehicle. They said she was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with assistance from the Kerman Police Department and Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and booked into the Kings County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and department officials said this incident may be related to other crimes that occurred in the city around the time the shooting. If you have information regarding this incident or any other related incident, you are encouraged to contact CPD detectives at (559) 992-5151.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Darcie Lee Willhite
Obituaries

Darcie Lee Willhite

Darcie Willhite, 59, of Lemoore, CA passed away on October 17, 2020. She was born in Hanford, CA on September 2, 1961. She lived a majority of…

Michael V. Sexton
Obituaries

Michael V. Sexton

Michael V. Sexton of Hanford, passed away October 18, 2020. He was born in Virginia on July 20,1964 and moved to California in 1979 with his f…

Tanner Jordan Fraser
Obituaries

Tanner Jordan Fraser

Tanner Fraser passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 27. He leaves behind his parents, Jim and Candace Fraser of …

Nicholas Nikki Mary Garrone
Obituaries

Nicholas Nikki Mary Garrone

Nikki went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning of October 22, 2020. Nicholas Mary Garrone was born January 4, …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News