Search warrants yield thousands of marijuana plants, handgun, cash
top story

Search warrants yield thousands of marijuana plants, handgun, cash

  • Updated
VISALIA — Within the last month the Visalia Police Department Narcotics Unit began checking into possible indoor illegal marijuana grows at several residences in the City of Visalia.

On Oct. 2, the VPD Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) and patrol officers, served search warrants at three residences.

One of the residences was in the 3700 block of North Fairway and the other two were in the 2000 and 2100 block of North Divisadero.

As a result of the search, a handgun, ammunition, a large amount of currency, 3,674 marijuana plants with a total weight of 700 pounds, and 82 grow lights/converter combos were allegedly seized.

Xiaohong Lee, 30, and Tanzheng Deng, 27, were arrested on charges of  marijuana cultivation, conspiracy and possession of narcotics while armed. They were both booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trail Facility. The investigation is ongoing.

