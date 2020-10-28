School district powers through COVID-19 to hold Halloween Parade

ARMONA — After more than three decades of Armona’s annual Halloween Parade, Armona Union Elementary School District wasn’t about to let even COVID-19 put a stop to it.
“It is a tradition in Armona to do the annual Halloween Parade so our district office staff and cafeteria staff, and then with the support of the rest of the staff at the school sites, we were able to coordinate … and be here as students were coming through, so it’s been a collaborative effort,” Xavier Piña said.
With Wednesday being the meal distribution day, Piña, superintendent of the district, decided it would also be a good day to do the modified parade. After parents and students picked up their meals for the week, they were treated to a line of teachers, volunteers and other district employees dressed as witches, a group of M&M’s, a shark and other wacky costumes.
“It’s just fun to get together, do something goofy, look different,” Lynnette Knepel, students responsibility coordinator at Parkview Middle School, said. “When you start talking they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s you,’ and they get a little excited so they get into the mood too.”
The students waved from their cars and said hi to their favorite teachers while dressed as the Hulk, a scarecrow, cat and more. Even Piña got in on the fun and was dressed as Willy Wonka with multiple employees dressed as Oompa Loompas to match the theme.
Jodi Cooper, food services and nutrition supervisor for the district, selected the theme with her colleague and said the district mailed home Willy Wonka-like golden tickets to every student so they could bring them to the parade and exchange them for goodies.
Cooper’s favorite part of the event was, “getting to see the kids dressed up as they come through. They’re all yelling out the window, yelling hi to us and just to see the looks on their face.”
“It’s something to be able to reach out and see the kids,” Knepel echoed. “We haven’t seen the kids and we miss them a lot. People are just excited to reach out.”
Knepel, who was dressed as one of the Oompa Loompas, helped hand out coloring books, pencils, rings and Halloween candy. A line of tables were separated according to grade to streamline the process with two lines of cars for the drive-thru parade.
The event was conducted under state and local health department guidelines such as social distancing and face masks.
“It’s good for the Armona community, it’s good for the students, it’s good for the families, it’s good for the staff to be able to still make some type of personal connection with our families using this pathway,” Piña said.
Beginning at 11 a.m., the parade was scheduled to last until 1 p.m. with an expected turnout of at least 600 people.
“It was really important to us because the parade is something that the kids look forward to every year,” Cooper said. “It was really important to us to be able to bring this little bit of joy to them and a little bit of normalcy.”
The parade also served as a precursor to students getting to see their teachers on a regular basis again. According to Piña, the school district will begin to have in-person instruction again on Monday. The district will start with kindergarten, then first grade a week later, and will gradually reintroduce all students.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
