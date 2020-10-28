School district powers through COVID-19 to hold Halloween Parade

ARMONA — After more than three decades of Armona’s annual Halloween Parade, Armona Union Elementary School District wasn’t about to let even COVID-19 put a stop to it.

“It is a tradition in Armona to do the annual Halloween Parade so our district office staff and cafeteria staff, and then with the support of the rest of the staff at the school sites, we were able to coordinate … and be here as students were coming through, so it’s been a collaborative effort,” Xavier Piña said.

With Wednesday being the meal distribution day, Piña, superintendent of the district, decided it would also be a good day to do the modified parade. After parents and students picked up their meals for the week, they were treated to a line of teachers, volunteers and other district employees dressed as witches, a group of M&M’s, a shark and other wacky costumes.

“It’s just fun to get together, do something goofy, look different,” Lynnette Knepel, students responsibility coordinator at Parkview Middle School, said. “When you start talking they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s you,’ and they get a little excited so they get into the mood too.”

The students waved from their cars and said hi to their favorite teachers while dressed as the Hulk, a scarecrow, cat and more. Even Piña got in on the fun and was dressed as Willy Wonka with multiple employees dressed as Oompa Loompas to match the theme.

Jodi Cooper, food services and nutrition supervisor for the district, selected the theme with her colleague and said the district mailed home Willy Wonka-like golden tickets to every student so they could bring them to the parade and exchange them for goodies.