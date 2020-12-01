School board election results finalized

HANFORD — Official results for the Nov. 3 general election were finalized on Monday by the Kings County elections department. Here are the winners in local school board races:

Kings County Board of Education

In Area 1, incumbent Marlene “Mickey” Thayer finished with a slight edge over challenger Barbara J. Hill with 3,490 votes (51.25%), compared to Hill’s 3,320 votes (48.75%).

In Area 2, challenger Alicia Ramirez garnered 4,515 votes (53.96%) to beat out incumbent Glenn Estes, who received 3,852 votes (46.04%).

West Hills Community College District

In Area 3, incumbent Martin Maldonado won out over challenger Tricia Johnson. Maldonado received 1,681 (66%), while Johnson garnered 866 votes (34%).

In Area 4, challenger Crystal Jackson garnered 2,800 votes (57.12%), beating incumbent Bobby Lee, who received 2,102 votes (42.88%).

Corcoran Unified School District

In Area 4, challenger Berenice Alvarez beat out incumbent Karen Frey. Alvarez received 430 votes (59.64%), while Frey garnered 291 votes (40.36%).

Hanford Joint Union High School District

In Area 2, newcomer Paula Massey garnered 1,883 votes (61.7%) to beat opponent Oscar Alvarez, who received 1,169 votes (38.3%).

In Area 5, challenger Paul Gillum received 3,663 votes (55.34%) to win out over incumbent Karl Anderson, who garnered 2,956 votes (44.66%).

Laton Unified School District

In this at-large race, incumbents Daniel Vargas and Nikki Alford, along with newcomer Holly Torres, won the three open seats. Vargas received 48 votes (28.92%), Alford received 51 votes (30.72%) and Torres received 42 votes (25.3%).