LEMOORE — Police officials are warning of a phone scam claiming to collect money on behalf of a fallen officer.
Friday, a Facebook post from the Hanford Police Officers’ Association stated Hanford Police Department had received reports of people being contacted by phone and being asked to donate on behalf of fallen Lemoore Police Officer Jonathan Diaz.
The post said the department is not aware of anyone soliciting money for the fundraiser through phone calls and advised it was a scam.
The Lemoore Police Department later reposted the scam alert and confirmed it happened in the city of Lemoore as well.
Lemoore Police Officer Steven McPherson said the scammers have been calling residents claiming to be police officers and asking for donations to the Diaz memorial fund.
“The department wants to make it clear that the police will not call any residents asking for money,” McPherson said.
Diaz, 31, was shot and killed on Nov. 2 by Ramiro Trevino Jr. while at a birthday party for the suspect’s father, Ramiro Trevino Sr. According to police, Diaz, a family friend of the Trevino’s, and the elder Trevino intervened when Trevino Jr. became involved in a domestic violence incident.
After getting the victim to safety, Diaz and Trevino Sr. tried to diffuse the situation, but Trevino Jr. fatally shot Diaz and critically injured his father before turning the gun on himself. Trevino Sr. succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 4.
McPherson said it’s unfortunate that anyone would try to take advantage of this situation in order to get some money.
If anyone receives one of these scam calls, McPherson said they should remember as much as they can, document what they are told and report the call to the police.
The Hanford Police Officers’ Association and the Lemoore Police Officers’ Association created a crowdfunding page through the Police Officers Research Association (PORAC) Fund a Hero program to raise money for the Diaz family.
The campaign can be found at https://porac.org/fund-a-hero/. All proceeds donated will go directly to the Diaz family.
Donations for the Diaz family are also being accepted at FAST Credit union. Donations from anyone, including nonmembers, can be made at any FAST branch by asking to donate to the Jonathan Diaz Memorial Fund account.
McPherson said neither PORAC nor FAST Credit Union would call residents asking for donations.
Diaz began his career with the Huron Police Department in 2015 and was hired by the Lemoore Police Department in 2016. He leaves behind three children, three siblings, his parents and his girlfriend.
Diaz’s remains were escorted by police through Lemoore on Nov. 6 and he will be laid to rest this week.
A public viewing is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Saint Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave. in Lemoore, with a vigil service to directly follow at 7 p.m.
The funeral mass, also to be held at Saint Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday. The burial will follow at Sunflower Fields Cemetery, 9660 18th Ave. in Lemoore.
