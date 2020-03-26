Save Mart Center announces 2 more postponed concerts

FRESNO — Amid concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Save Mart Center has announced the postponement of two more concerts.

The postponements come in addition to several already announced.

The Ozuna concert originally scheduled for April 23 and the JoJo Siwa concert originally scheduled for June 13 have been postponed.

Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.

You may request a refund at the original point of purchase. If you purchased through the Save Mart Center Box Office, the Box Office will grant you the refund, but if you purchased through Ticketmaster, please call 1-800-745-3000 to request refund.

