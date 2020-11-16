Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut Tribe and Kings County sign intergovernmental agreement

LEMOORE — On Friday, the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut Tribe and Kings County signed an intergovernmental agreement to allow for construction of a new fire station, public safety and economic development support for the county, and expansion of Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

This new agreement takes the place of the recently expired 2003 memorandum of understanding, which provided that the tribe would contribute funding to the county for the improvement and maintenance of county-maintained roads, the provision of county law enforcement services, and the provision of county fire protection and emergency services.

“The county and the tribe’s agreement is mutually beneficial and we are proud of our cooperative relationship,” said Doug Verboon, chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors. “From supporting law enforcement and fire services, to improving the environment and the economic development that supports our area, we believe this agreement is a win-win for Kings County and the tribe.”

Under the new agreement, the tribe shall construct a new fire station and training facility on the northeast corner of 17th Street and Kansas Avenue to be named Kings County Fire Department. The tribe will fund the station and assist with staffing costs, apparatus and equipment purchasing and maintenance, plus utility costs.

In addition, the tribe will provide assistance to the county for law enforcement, fire protection, emergency services, wastewater treatment, solid waste disposal and other programs that contribute to the betterment of the community.