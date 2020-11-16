Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut Tribe and Kings County sign intergovernmental agreement

LEMOORE — On Friday, the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut Tribe and Kings County signed an intergovernmental agreement to allow for construction of a new fire station, public safety and economic development support for the county, and expansion of Tachi Palace Casino Resort.
This new agreement takes the place of the recently expired 2003 memorandum of understanding, which provided that the tribe would contribute funding to the county for the improvement and maintenance of county-maintained roads, the provision of county law enforcement services, and the provision of county fire protection and emergency services.
“The county and the tribe’s agreement is mutually beneficial and we are proud of our cooperative relationship,” said Doug Verboon, chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors. “From supporting law enforcement and fire services, to improving the environment and the economic development that supports our area, we believe this agreement is a win-win for Kings County and the tribe.”
Under the new agreement, the tribe shall construct a new fire station and training facility on the northeast corner of 17th Street and Kansas Avenue to be named Kings County Fire Department. The tribe will fund the station and assist with staffing costs, apparatus and equipment purchasing and maintenance, plus utility costs.
In addition, the tribe will provide assistance to the county for law enforcement, fire protection, emergency services, wastewater treatment, solid waste disposal and other programs that contribute to the betterment of the community.
The tribe also agreed to widen the street and add turn lanes to improve the intersection of Jersey Avenue and the casino entrance to accommodate for increased traffic, in accordance with county requirements.
Under the agreement, the tribe agreed to implement additional measures to reduce traffic volumes in and around the project, such as encouraging the use of mass transportation for casino patrons, increasing employee carpooling/ride-sharing and exploring the future possibility of a regional bus stop.
“Our tribe and Kings County will continue to have a cooperative partnership based on mutual respect and supportive actions,” said Leo Sisco, chairman of Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi-Yokut Tribe. “We are excited to announce the expansion of the Tachi Palace property, along with a new fire station and support of the county’s public service initiatives.”
Also under the new agreement, the tribe intends to pursue the following economic development projects:
- A 35,000 sq. ft., 2,500-seat event/bingo center:
- A new 120,000 sq. ft., 200-room hotel tower;
- Yokut Gas: Add 12 gas pumps and 12 diesel pumps to existing station, a 6,000 sq. ft. convenience store expansion, 60 Class II machines and a three-car wash bay;
- Rancheria housing: Add 200 additional homes;
- Conference center: Add a 20,000 sq. ft. conference center attached to the Tachi Palace Hotel;
- Water and wastewater treatment facilities: Implement a 35-45% expansion in water flow, capacity and treatment.
Plus, expansion of Tachi Palace Casino Resort is outlined to include the following:
- Increase the current footprint of the Tachi Palace Casino to include additional gaming space, a 150-seat food and beverage area including a sports bar and a new entrance;
- Add 1,000 additional Class III gaming devices;
- Add 1,200 sq. ft. asphalt guest parking lot.
The new agreement will commence Dec. 1 after final approval by Tachi-Yokut members.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
