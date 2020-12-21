You are the owner of this article.
Sandridge Partners gives back to community
STRATFORD — A line of cars matched a line of bags full of toys at Stratford Elementary School on Saturday morning.

Sandridge Partners, who owns thousands of acres in Stratford, Kings County and the Central Valley throughout, hosted a toy drive to benefit needy families. The drive-thru event, the first Sandridge Partners has done, helped a total of 25 families, including about 70 children.

“We have a lot of needy children here in our community and we’re just blessed to have Sandridge Partners who want to do something for the community of Stratford,” Representative for Sandridge Partners Ricky Hernandez said.

The toy drive began at 11 a.m. and handed out Hot Wheels, basketballs, trucks, dolls and a variety of other toys. Nearly 10 representatives from Sandridge Partners, with some coming from as far as Buttonwillow and Bakersfield, were in attendance to help facilitate the event.

As cars pulled up to the tent, they checked in with flyers previously sent to them. Children then eagerly reached out for their new gifts and parents thanked the organizers for the toy drive.

“It’s emotional for us, especially in this tough time,” Hernandez said. “We know a lot of families have lost their jobs. Maybe some kids will not even receive a gift this season, so yes it means a lot to us.”

In order to identify children in need, Hernandez said they spoke with Stratford Elementary School’s resource center and were given a list to help with purchasing toys. The toys ranged in age from five months old to 18 years old.

“It feels great,” Hernandez said about Sandridge Partners’ commitment to help. “Our community’s looking for someone to come out and help us.”

The toy drive comes on the heels of Sandridge Partners’ Thanksgiving event where they worked with Kings Community Action Organization and other local community activists to donate 300 turkeys to the Stratford community.

Hernandez described the event as “very impactful” and added, “Thankfully, Sandridge Partners came in and wanted to do something.”

With the first toy drive under their belt, Hernandez said the goal is to continue to give back and grow the event for next year.

“We hopefully will continue and hopefully can work with other organizations to make it even become a bigger event and an annual event,” Hernandez said.

