You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army recipient of HPD’s ‘Food for Fines’ program
0 comments
featured top story

Salvation Army recipient of HPD’s ‘Food for Fines’ program

HANFORD — The Salvation Army on Tuesday became the first recipient of donated items from Hanford Police Department’s inaugural “Food for Fines” program.

Throughout the entire month of December, every parking citation that was issued in the city was accompanied by a flyer that informed citizens they could donate canned food, pantry food items and even pet food items to the department in lieu of paying their parking fines.

The items were in turn to be donated to a local charity, in this case, the Salvation Army Hanford Corps.

This was the first year HPD tried a “Food for Fines” program, which was an idea that HPD Chief Parker Sever saw other departments implement with success. He thought the program would work well in Hanford, so he took the idea to the Hanford City Council back in July and members voted unanimously to approve the program.

The value of the donated food items had to be greater than or equal to at least 50% of the fine amount, which usually range between $35-55, but could be more depending on the type of citation or severity of the offense.

HPD Lt. Stephanie Huddleston previously told the Sentinel that although it’s never fun to receive a citation, the department thought the program would be a good way to help local charities, as well as help residents save money during the holiday season by not having to pay the full citation amount.

“We are happy to be able to turn something negative into something positive for our community and I am hoping we can make this an annual event,” she said Tuesday.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jerome Fredrick Rafoth
Obituaries

Jerome Fredrick Rafoth

  • Updated

The world will never quite be the same with the unexpected passing of Jerome Fredrick Rafoth, aka “JR” Rafoth, who peacefully passed away at h…

Hanford man shot and killed
News

Hanford man shot and killed

  • Updated

HANFORD — Hanford Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Christmas night, department officials said.

John E Amaral
Obituaries

John E Amaral

John died December 8, 2020 of complications from COVID-19. John was born May 23, 1929 in Hardwick California to parents Ezidoro and Rosa Amaral.

Deputies: Robbery leads to shootout
News

Deputies: Robbery leads to shootout

  • Updated

STRATFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a man after they said he robbed a market and engaged in a shootout wi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News