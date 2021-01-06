Salvation Army recipient of HPD’s ‘Food for Fines’ program

HANFORD — The Salvation Army on Tuesday became the first recipient of donated items from Hanford Police Department’s inaugural “Food for Fines” program.

Throughout the entire month of December, every parking citation that was issued in the city was accompanied by a flyer that informed citizens they could donate canned food, pantry food items and even pet food items to the department in lieu of paying their parking fines.

The items were in turn to be donated to a local charity, in this case, the Salvation Army Hanford Corps.

This was the first year HPD tried a “Food for Fines” program, which was an idea that HPD Chief Parker Sever saw other departments implement with success. He thought the program would work well in Hanford, so he took the idea to the Hanford City Council back in July and members voted unanimously to approve the program.

The value of the donated food items had to be greater than or equal to at least 50% of the fine amount, which usually range between $35-55, but could be more depending on the type of citation or severity of the offense.

HPD Lt. Stephanie Huddleston previously told the Sentinel that although it’s never fun to receive a citation, the department thought the program would be a good way to help local charities, as well as help residents save money during the holiday season by not having to pay the full citation amount.

“We are happy to be able to turn something negative into something positive for our community and I am hoping we can make this an annual event,” she said Tuesday.

