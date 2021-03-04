You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salas uncovers hidden housing fees with new transparency bill
0 comments

Salas uncovers hidden housing fees with new transparency bill

AB 119 Graphic
Contributed

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) has introduced legislation, Assembly Bill 119, which will increase transparency around direct fees that are often revealed late in the home buying process and can create economic barriers for hard working families who are looking to purchase a house.

“Owning a home is a part of the American Dream and the process to buy a home should be as transparent and honest as possible,” Salas said in a release. “AB 119 will help reveal hidden fees so that families can better gauge housing affordability and increase successful homeownership.”

Direct fees have been a growing local government finance tool, which allows special taxes to be imposed on property owners to finance public improvements like park maintenance, water, electricity, sewage and drainage, infrastructure and more. Oftentimes, prospective homebuyers cannot access information about these fees until they have already entered into a transaction, one of the worst times to be presented with additional costs.

“California REALTORS thank Assemblymember Rudy Salas for introducing AB 119, which will make publicly available those fees, assessments, and other charges that appear on a county’s annual property tax bill so that potential homebuyers can accurately estimate a property’s affordability,” said Dave Walsh, president of the California Association of REALTORS, and the bill’s co-sponsor. “If California is to tackle its housing affordability crisis, homebuyers should have all the information on the true costs impacting a home purchase.”

With California homebuyers already wrestling with exorbitant housing costs, more transparency is needed around local fees that might pose long-term affordability issues for working families looking to buy a home. It is important that such fees are publicly accessible online to homebuyers so that families can properly plan and assess the affordability of the property they might purchase.

AB 119 addresses these issues by requiring counties to make publicly available, on their websites, direct levy fee information, similar to information already provided for each tax rate area within the county.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steve Bettencourt
Obituaries

Steve Bettencourt

Steve Bettencourt, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 67.

Kings County Bookings
News

Kings County Bookings

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff’s office media report. Those appearing as “arrested” have only been arrested on suspicion…

David R. Snell
Obituaries

David R. Snell

David R. Snell, 72, of Lemoore passed away February 9th in Scottsdale AZ. Dave is survived by his wife Barbara of 40 years; his children Frank…

Josephine S. Baiz
Obituaries

Josephine S. Baiz

  • Updated

Josephine S. Baiz passed away peacefully on Friday February 19, 2021. Josephine was born to parents Juan and Catalina Hernandez Sepeda on Nove…

News

Two arrested for firearms, warrant

  • Updated

VISALIA — On Feb. 18, at 8:54 p.m., officers with the Special Enforcement Unit observed a group walking near the intersection of Houston and S…

Obituaries

Linda Gray

  • Updated

Linda Gray, 71 passed away peacefully January 1, 2021 in Hanford, Ca. Linda was born to William & Wanda Baker, Oct. 18, 1949 in Santa Rosa Ca.

Gene Raineri
Obituaries

Gene Raineri

Gene Raineri passed from this life on February 18, 2021 at the age of 95 in Hanford, CA. Gene was born on January 16, 1926 in Lemoore, CA and …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News