Salas uncovers hidden housing fees with new transparency bill

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) has introduced legislation, Assembly Bill 119, which will increase transparency around direct fees that are often revealed late in the home buying process and can create economic barriers for hard working families who are looking to purchase a house.

“Owning a home is a part of the American Dream and the process to buy a home should be as transparent and honest as possible,” Salas said in a release. “AB 119 will help reveal hidden fees so that families can better gauge housing affordability and increase successful homeownership.”

Direct fees have been a growing local government finance tool, which allows special taxes to be imposed on property owners to finance public improvements like park maintenance, water, electricity, sewage and drainage, infrastructure and more. Oftentimes, prospective homebuyers cannot access information about these fees until they have already entered into a transaction, one of the worst times to be presented with additional costs.

“California REALTORS thank Assemblymember Rudy Salas for introducing AB 119, which will make publicly available those fees, assessments, and other charges that appear on a county’s annual property tax bill so that potential homebuyers can accurately estimate a property’s affordability,” said Dave Walsh, president of the California Association of REALTORS, and the bill’s co-sponsor. “If California is to tackle its housing affordability crisis, homebuyers should have all the information on the true costs impacting a home purchase.”