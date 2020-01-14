HANFORD — Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $222 billion state budget Friday, which is receiving support from local elected officials.
On Friday, both Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) released statements on Newsom’s proposed budget.
Salas said the budget signals a strong path forward for California with investments that will help working families in the Central Valley.
“I am encouraged by the funding for alleviating homelessness, building reserves, strengthening water reliability and resilience, streamlining affordable housing, recruiting more health professionals, making our communities safer, and investing in our future through student education and early childhood development," Salas said.
Salas said the proposed budget continues to address the homelessness crisis by taking a whole person approach for housing and mental health needs to prevent reoccurring homelessness.
He lauded within the proposed budget the $750 million in funding to help get individuals off of the streets and into supportive services and the $695 million towards efforts to transform Medi-Cal to boost preventative health care and bring down costs.
“As we move forward with the public budget process, I will continue to support funding for the Valley so that our cities and counties receive the investments they need to alleviate the homelessness epidemic and improve the health and safety of our communities,” he said.
Hurtado said the proposed state budget is a crucial step in ensuring continued delivery of resources to the most vulnerable communities in California.
“Today, the southern Central Valley remains in critical conditions with limited access to our most basic human needs,” Hurtado said in a statement. “Although we were able to deliver nearly $50 million last year, the barriers of poverty continue to significantly impact economic opportunities and workforce development, childhood food insecurity, and clean water infrastructure in the region. Simply put, we still have a long way to go.”
As a member of the Senate Budget Committee and Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, Hurtado said she looks forward to working with Newsom, his administration, and the communities she represents to further deliver investments in the southern Central Valley.
According to a press release from Salas, highlights from Newsom’s 2020-2021 state budget totaling $222.2 billion includes funding for the following:
Budget Reserves and Resiliency
- $21 billion total reserves.
- $18 billion in the Rainy Day Fund and $19.4 billion by 2023-24.
- $900 million in the Safety Net Reserve.
- $487 million in the Public School System Stabilization Account.
- $1.6 billion in the Special Fund for Economic Uncertainties to address emergencies and other unforeseen events.
Health and Human Services
- $167.9 billion for all health and human services programs.
- $107.4 billion for Medi-Cal.
- $426 million to expand substance use disorder treatment for Medi-Cal beneficiaries.
- $8.3 billion for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program to provide temporary cash assistance to low income families with children to meet basic needs.
- $20 million one-time for Emergency Food Assistance Program providers and food banks to support increased food purchases.
Water
- $1 billion to support water management and resilience projects.
- $360 million for safe drinking water projects in disadvantaged communities.
- $150 million to support lead in drinking water testing and remediation.
- $395 million for projects to implement Groundwater Sustainability Plans.
Agriculture
- $33 million to support advanced agricultural production and high-quality jobs in the San Joaquin Valley.
- $200 million for grants, incentives, and projects to enhance agricultural lands for soil health, water quality, and resiliency.
- $340 million in new bond funding to support Urban Flood Risk Reduction projects for the next five years.
Public Safety
- $60 million annually to supervise and provide probation services.
- $21.4 million in officer training.
- $476,000 in 2020-21 and $448,000 annually thereafter for the Department of Justice to provide legal services to victims.
Education
- $900 million for K-12 teacher and administrator workforce development to address the teacher shortage.
- $300 million for grants and technical assistance to the state’s lowest-performing schools.
- $895 million for special education.
- $36 billion in total funding to higher education. • $200 million increase to the California State Universities.
- $217.7 million increase to the University of California.
- $370 million increase to California Community Colleges.
Homelessness and Housing
- Over $1 billion in additional funds to house unsheltered individuals living in California.
- $750 million for affordable housing for homeless individuals and families.
- $50 million to increase training programs for mental health workforce.
- $19 million to support rapid rehousing of homeless and housing-insecure students.
- $6.8 billion total investment to increase housing production and housing services.
- $331 million for borrower relief and support housing counselors.
- $500 million annually for the state's housing tax credit program.
Infrastructure
- $53 billion in state infrastructure investment over the next five years.
- $3.5 billion for road projects, rehabilitation, and maintenance.
- $51.4 million to improve school broadband connectivity.
- $900 million over next five years to expand broadband connection to underserved communities.
