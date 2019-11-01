BAKERSFIELD – Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and community partners in Kings and Kern counties concluded a week of successful “Trunk-or-Treat” celebrations throughout the Valley.
Salas, in collaboration with the City of Delano, Shafter Youth Center, Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), Wasco Recreation and Parks District, Arvin Police Department, Bakersfield Councilmembers Chris Parlier and Willie Rivera, Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, Bakersfield Boys & Girls Club, Lamont Weedpatch Family Resource Center and the Vineland School District, helped host multiple events where families, children and friends could safely trick-or-treat and enjoy fall festivities.
“It is great to see the community continuing to come together to provide safe and fun options for families to enjoy Halloween in the Valley,” Salas said. “I am thrilled with the outcome from this year’s Trunk-or-Treat celebrations and the overwhelmingly positive reception from the community. I want to thank all of our community partners who helped make these events possible and the families that attended. I hope everyone enjoyed themselves and I look forward to hosting more Trunk-or-Treats next year.”
This year, Salas distributed over 8,000 public safety coloring books, 3,000 informational brochures and 11,000 treats to attendees at the Trunk-or-Treat celebrations in Kings and Kern counties.
“The Trunk-or-Treat event is one of our most significant events, if not the biggest, with thousands of children present asking for candy,” said Rafael Silva, Crime Prevention Officer with the Delano Police Department. “This event promotes a safer way to go out and get candy, as children come all dressed up in their creative costumes to this fun-filled event and leave with bags of candy from local partners and vendors. This event wouldn't be possible without help from the community and from leaders like Rudy Salas and the organizers from the Delano Recreation Department.”
Trunk-or-Treat events were held throughout the Central Valley in the cities of Hanford, Kettleman City, Corcoran, Lemoore, Bakersfield, Wasco, Lamont, Shafter, Delano, Arvin and Buttonwillow.
"Safety is our number one priority with our children at the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Zane Smith, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County. “We are so grateful to our community partners in joining us in creating a fun and safe Halloween carnival at our Armstrong Youth Center for our neighborhood children and families.”
Thousands of families and children from all over the Central Valley attended a variety of Trunk-or-Treat events hosted by their local city leaders, non-profits and community organizations. These events provided a great opportunity for parents to obtain information about public safety as well as local and state programs and for children to enjoy a safe and fun Halloween experience.
