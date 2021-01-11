You are the owner of this article.
Salas applauds governor’s budget proposal
Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield)

 Contributed/Jeff Walters

SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) commended on Friday the $227 billion balanced budget proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom, which includes landmark investment in economic recovery for small businesses and families, school reopenings and COVID-19 vaccine distribution with no tax increases.

“The governor’s proposed budget released today creates a path forward for recovery and growth in California,” Salas said in a press release Friday. “With major investments in small business assistance, economic stimulus, school reopenings and vaccine distribution, California is in a position to overcome this crisis and emerge stronger than ever. I look forward to tackling these issues and others as we continue to fight for working families in the Capitol."

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is suffering an economic recession. Although hard decisions were made to overcome last year's budget deficit, Salas said the state supported the most important areas and programs that continue to help millions of families during these challenging times. He said due to the legislature’s quick actions last year making fiscally responsible decisions and drawing from California’s rainy day fund, the state will maintain a one-time $15 billion surplus.

“As a result of such actions, the state is well-positioned to make historic investments to get California back on track,” continued the press release.

Some of these items include:

  • $14 billion investment in economic recovery including $600 direct payments to families in-need;
  • $575 million for grants to small businesses and nonprofits;
  • $35 million for the California Dream Fund, which supports micro-grants for the creation of small businesses in underserved communities;
  • $353 million investment in workforce development;
  • $2 billion for safely reopening schools with a prioritization on in-person instruction for young students, low-income, English learners and foster youth;
  • $372 million for vaccine distribution across all of California’s 58 counties.

A full summary of the Governor’s budget proposal can be found at www.ebudget.ca.gov.

