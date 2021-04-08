You have permission to edit this article.
Salas announces over $6M in water improvements for Stratford
Salas announces over $6M in water improvements for Stratford

Rudy Salas headshot xyz

Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield)

 Contributed/Jeff Walters
SACRAMENTO — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) applauded the decision by the State Water Resources Control Board to award the City of Stratford with $6,568,100 in financing for the Stratford Public Utility District’s Wastewater Facilities Improvement Project, which will help build a new treatment and disposal system that is affordable to ratepayers and addresses
aging infrastructure to ensure proper management of the facility, according to a release.
 
“Valley families should have access to clean and safe water,” said Assemblymember Salas. “After working with the Stratford water district on long-term solutions, I am thrilled to see such a huge investment secured
to improve water conditions and infrastructure. I will continue to fight for our communities to get the resources needed to bring safe water projects to the
Valley.”
 
Salas has been advocating for increased funding to the City of Stratford for water-related projects to help improve conditions and strengthen
existing infrastructure.
 
The Wastewater Facilities Improvement Project will consist of installing a photovoltaic energy system and constructing a new wastewater station, piping, storage and evaporation ponds, and new headworks with screening.
 
