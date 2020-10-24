Rusted Ranch building a vendor community

HANFORD — With hard work and a passion for retail, one local business owner has gone from selling clothes part-time to running a country store that gives other small vendors a leg up.
Rusted Ranch, located at 13230 Iona Ave near Hanford, is a home goods store and event location for local vendors owned by Kristen Smith. Smith, who has operated two other local businesses, said it serves as both a creative outlet for herself and an opportunity for vendors.
The store itself, which is open 10 a.m. to midday Friday through Sunday, sells a smattering of home goods, decor, apparel and furniture. Smith said she works to keep the inventory unique enough to draw customers out to the farm, 10 to 15 minutes outside of the city Hanford.
Vendor events and seasonal markets are the other major portion of the business. The property the ranch is on, which is also a cotton farm, was formerly a chicken ranch and houses a few large building from that business.
Smith said the extra buildings on the property, particularly a long, open barn, inspired her to host vendor activities. As a small business owner, she said she wants to use her space to help other local businesses from having to travel to other cities to participate in events.
“It’s important to me to keep small businesses keep going,” Smith said. “Starting out as a single mom with a small business back in the day, I know how hard it is to keep just your household going. The opportunity to have a market like this where you can make $1,000 to $2,000 in a day or so is great.”
Smith started her first business in Hanford in 2008, an apparel store call Divinity Apparel, which she ran while working another job and raising her child as a single mother. After getting married, she said she was able to leave her job and work the store full time, later selling it and moving to the Rusted Ranch location.
Christie Gaitan, co-owner of Potted Sisters, had been a friend of Smith’s since she opened her first business and now frequently holds events at Rusted Ranch and participates in the seasonal markets.
Gaitan said Smith doesn’t only support other local businesses but allows them to build a community.
“The vendors she has out there, it’s like a big family,” Gaitan said. “You get to meet new people and vendors and support them. You get to know these people personally, not just businesswise.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said the store is a creative outlet for her and her customers, as well as a place for people to socialize safely after months of relative isolation.
“During the last two shows, she followed the COVID rules and regulations perfectly,” Gaitan said. “Everybody felt comfortable.”
Smith said she is happy with where the business is at now. She said it serves her creative and business needs, as well as allowing her to visit her grandchildren and have the flexibility for the farm aspect of the property.
