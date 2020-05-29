Rudy Salas, Mercado Del Valle hand out food to community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Assemblymember Rudy Salas, Mercado Del Valle and others teamed up on Friday afternoon for a Kings County donation event.

A little after 1 p.m., a long line of cars began rolling through the Hanford Fraternal Hall parking lot to pick up bags of essential items, while musicians serenaded those in attendance.

“We know that there’s a big need out there,” Salas said. “The great thing about today is we’ve probably already serviced a couple hundred cars already."

Cars were able to take home one bag per family, which included rice, beans, pasta and other essentials. All of the bagged items were provided by Mercado Del Valle, located at 1120 N. 10th Ave.

“What we’re seeing is more people coming to the food drives, more people needing the assistance of the food banks, so this is our way of giving back to say, ‘We’re in this together, we’re going to get through this together, we know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel but by us coming together we’re going to make that difference to help put some food on people’s tables,’” Salas said.