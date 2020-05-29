Rudy Salas, Mercado Del Valle hand out food to community

HANFORD — Assemblymember Rudy Salas, Mercado Del Valle and others teamed up on Friday afternoon for a Kings County donation event.
A little after 1 p.m., a long line of cars began rolling through the Hanford Fraternal Hall parking lot to pick up bags of essential items, while musicians serenaded those in attendance.
“We know that there’s a big need out there,” Salas said. “The great thing about today is we’ve probably already serviced a couple hundred cars already."
Cars were able to take home one bag per family, which included rice, beans, pasta and other essentials. All of the bagged items were provided by Mercado Del Valle, located at 1120 N. 10th Ave.
“What we’re seeing is more people coming to the food drives, more people needing the assistance of the food banks, so this is our way of giving back to say, ‘We’re in this together, we’re going to get through this together, we know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel but by us coming together we’re going to make that difference to help put some food on people’s tables,’” Salas said.
A total of 500 bags of food were given out and more than 300 cars were serviced. The Kings County Donation Event was supposed to run until 3 p.m., but with the efficient service and steady stream of cars, the bags of food were all distributed by 2 p.m.
Dozens of supporters and volunteers came from Rudy Salas’ office, Kings Community Action Organization, California Highway Patrol, Hanford PAL Boxing Club and more.
“You know this is what it’s about, community coming together to make a difference,” Salas said. “Everyone’s pitching in just to make a difference because we know that there’s a big need out there, especially with coronavirus and everything that’s happening.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
