Rotary to hold blood drive Thursday

HANFORD — The Hanford Noon Rotary is holding its annual Valley United Blood Drive on Thursday in partnership with the Central California Blood Center.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hanford Fraternal Hall, located at 1015 N. 10th Ave. Each donor will get free Superior Dairy ice cream courtesy of Hanford Noon Rotary.

Contact Diane Sharp at (559) 905-0040 for more information about this blood drive or sign up at https://signup.com/go/KgWhdVp.

For more information about the Central California Blood Center, contact Carmella Lamb at (559) 302-1301 or visit donateblood.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.