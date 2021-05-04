HANFORD — Rotary Club of Hanford presents "An Evening with Victor Davis Hanson" from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Glad Tidings Church, 750 E. Grangeville Blvd.
Victor Davis Hanson is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and chairs the Working Group on the Role of Military History in Contemporary Conflict.
He is a scholar of ancient and modern military history, classics and contemporary politics. He is a columnist and commentator for numerous media outlets. Hanson is a professor of classics emeritus at California State University, Fresno and has been a visiting professor at Hillsdale College since 2004. He received the Eric Breindel Award for Excellence in Opinion Journalism (2002), and was awarded the National Humanities Medal (2007) and the Bradley Prize (2008).
Hanson is also a farmer and a critic of social trends related to farming and agrarianism and is author/editor of more than twenty-four books. His most recent books are "The Second World Wars: How the First Global Conflict Was Fought and Won" and "The Case for Trump".
Tickets are free, but limited and must be presented at the door.
For more information on for tickets, call 559-977-9999.
