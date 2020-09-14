Rotary Club hosts golf tournament at Kings Country Club

HANFORD — The weather was sunny with a slight breeze, beer was on the course and laughs were being shared on the green by approximately 120 golfers on Monday.

The Rotary Club of Hanford's annual Golf Tournament was off and running at noon with golfers taking the course at Kings Country Club for a good cause.

“We are very happy to have it and I think our strong response this year is a result of a lot of other things not taking place, so people were happy to come to our event,” Rotary Club of Hanford President Susan Tackett said.

Now in its 10th year, the golf tournament has always supported local groups. And as it has the last couple of years, the tournament will benefit four local veteran groups: American Legion Post 3 Hanford, VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869, Our Heroes’ Dreams and Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment No. 455.

“Any event that supports local is huge, but the opportunity to support our veterans, especially under the circumstances — thank God we’re finally starting to bring some vets home which is just wonderful,” Hanford Fire Department Chief Steven Pendergrass said. “This is a vet community and vets are really important to all first responders, but rotary as a whole as well,”

The four veteran groups will be presented with a check later in the year with the proceeds from the golf tournament.

“This is the nice thing about Kings County,” David Valadao, who’s played in a majority of the golf tournaments, said. “We’ve got a great community and we’ve always been there to support our veterans and this is one of the organizations doing a great job and this is an annual event that I love playing a part of.”