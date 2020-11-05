Rotary Club donates nearly $13K to local veteran groups

HANFORD — The Rotary Club of Hanford donated nearly $13,000 to four local veteran groups at Fraternal Hall on Thursday.

The American Legion Post 3 Hanford, Our Heroes’ Dreams, Marine Corps League Kings County Detachment No. 455 and VFW Nisei Liberty Post 5869 were the recipients. The Marine Corp received a $1,500 check and the rest were given a check for $3,800.

“They all do different things and that’s what I love about it,” Joan Darling said. “These guys are the ones that secured our freedom, so I think we owe them.”

The money came from the Rotary Club’s annual golf tournament, which took place in September and was organized by Darling.

“Everybody gets behind it and this last group we had 116 groups — that was our largest group,” Darling said.

The record number of golfers provided for the larger-than-usual $12,900 donation to the four groups. Quartermaster Steve Arnold of the VFW said the donation is their largest of the year and helps keep them afloat, especially during this year with COVID-19 canceling multiple events for the organization.

“Community involvement is always welcome and to give back to the community means a lot, not just to the VFW, but … all the veteran organizations,” Arnold said. “That everybody’s still backing us and supporting us.”

Cmdr. Rick Landis, also from the VFW, said the money will help with veterans looking for jobs, those who need help with their bills and more.

“We really appreciate what you're doing for us,” Landis said.