Road rage incident leads to multiple-injury crash

HANFORD — A woman was arrested after an alleged road rage incident lead to a crash with multiple injured victims, including several teenagers, Hanford Police Department officials said.
Around 9:15 p.m. on Jan. 23, HPD officers were dispatched to an injury traffic collision in the area of Fargo Avenue and Glacier Way.
Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene and said they located multiple injured people trapped inside of a vehicle. They said several individuals, including four teenage children, were transported to local hospitals and received medical treatment for injuries ranging from minor to life threatening.
Through investigation, police said they learned 49-year-old Carla Morse was driving one of the vehicles with the four teens inside. They said she became involved as the aggressor in a road-rage incident which lasted nearly three miles within the city of Hanford.
During the road-rage incident, officials said Morse drove at high speeds and recklessly turned into the path of an on-coming vehicle, which caused the crash.
Authorities said Morse was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of four counts of willful endangerment of a child and was booked into the Kings County Jail with a bail amount of $200,000.
