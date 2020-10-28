You have permission to edit this article.
Road rage incident leads to alleged stabbing
Road rage incident leads to alleged stabbing

VISALIA — On Oct. 23, at 12:28 p.m., officers responded to Kaweah Delta Medical Center regarding a stabbing victim that had been dropped off by a private vehicle. The investigation revealed the victim had been stabbed during a road rage incident that occurred in the area of Acequia and West Streets, police said.

The suspect was located by officers in the area and subsequently arrested without incident. Suspect Leatha Berggren, 43, was booked for Attempted Murder. The victim is currently in critical condition following surgery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Henry Martinez at 559-713-4156.

