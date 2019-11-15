{{featured_button_text}}

KINGS COUNTY — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announces intermittent road closures in Kings County over the next 10 days.

The road closures are located northeast of Hanford at Fargo and Grangeville avenues, east of 7 ½ Avenue, for embankment hauling along the high-speed rail corridor

Work begins today, Nov. 15, and is scheduled to continue through Monday, Nov. 25.

Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic and traffic laws will be fully enforced. The rail authority asks that commuters be aware of surrounding activity, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.

The public is also asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

This work is part of Construction Package 2-3, the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.

This schedule is subject to change. For up-to-date information, visit BuildHSR.com or the Caltrans Quickmap.

