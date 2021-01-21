Rite Aid opens COVID-19 testing locations in California, expands testing eligibility to ages 4+

HANFORD — Rite Aid is further expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 60 additional drive-through locations opening on Friday through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Additionally, no-charge testing will now be available for ages 4 and older at all new and existing drive-through testing sites. Previously, testing had been available to individuals 13 years of age and older.

The new locations will increase Rite Aid's capacity for COVID-19 testing services in California, Washington, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland.

Like Rite Aid's existing drive-through testing sites, the new locations will utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Rite Aid's COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals 4 years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

At all testing locations, patients are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-18 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent, and attendance and supervision of the minor at the testing appointment with a photo ID.

For children ages 4-12, a parent or legal guardian will create a Project Baseline account and follow the steps to indicate who the test is for. For children ages 13-17, creation of a Project Baseline account should happen only under the supervision of a parent or legal guardian.