Rite Aid extends COVID-19 vaccine priority scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers

HANFORD — Rite Aid has announced that it has extended the priority COVID-19 vaccine scheduling period for teachers, school staff and childcare providers, to help ensure these groups are vaccinated during the month of March.

This initiative is in accordance with a directive from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Biden Administration.

In a continued effort to protect school communities, the scheduling of select COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Rite Aid will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff on Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27.

Those eligible during these priority periods include:

Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade educators and staff

Childcare workers

Family childcare providers

Head Start and Early Head Start staff

For otherwise eligible individuals, as determined by state and local guidelines, appointments will be available for scheduling all other days in the month of March. Those eligible can access the Rite Aid scheduling tool at https://www.riteaid.com/covid-19 to make an appointment.

