Riders win Top Prize National Horse Show for veterans
HARVARD, Illinois — BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding Center located in Harvard, Illinois hosted the 2020 Veterans Virtual Horse Show. Happy Trails Riding Academy was represented by five riders from their Equine Services for Heroes program: Anthony Atilano of Hanford, Joe Katz of Hanford, Shemijah King of Exeter, Edison May of Fresno and Rodolfo Vides of Fresno.

Edison May riding Pecos placed first in the Para Walk Trot Division. Shemijah King riding Pecos placed second in the Para Walk Trot Division. Joe Katz riding Toby placed seventh in the Para Walk Trot Division. Equine Services for Heroes is our newest program addition. Happy Trails works closely with the Wounded Warrior Project and the Veterans Administration to provide therapeutic horsemanship to warriors who are dealing with everything from physical injuries to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Therapeutic horsemanship has been proven to help warriors strengthen physically, mentally, and emotionally in a positive and welcoming environment. Happy Trails Riding Academy is a non-profit program that enriches the lives of children and adults with physical, mental and emotional disabilities through therapeutic horsemanship, providing a unique opportunity for self-improvement and independence while offering a challenging alternative to traditional therapy. For more information please contact Leslie Gardner at 559-688-8685.

