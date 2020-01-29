HANFORD — Mixing a passion for the community and a passion for BMX racing, Hanford firefighters are holding their first ever “Ride a bike with a Firefighter” event.
The event will take place this Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Hanford BMX Raceway, 501 S. Brown St. This is a free event where kids and teens can practice and ride the track with local firefighters.
Hanford Fire Department has several connections to BMX racing: HFD Engineer Derek Weisser runs the BMX tracks in both Hanford and Lemoore, and Firefighter Austin Hiatt raced for 17 years.
Hiatt said they wanted to create an event to give back to kids and the community while getting kids more involved in the sport they love.
When he was 6 years old, Hiatt was introduced to BMX racing and it instantly became his favorite sport, allowing him the opportunity to travel to different placed to compete. He said he raced professionally until he was 22 years old.
You have free articles remaining.
Hiatt is still involved with the sport through coaching and working with local kids.
“It’s a way to connect with the community,” Hiatt said, adding at least five firefighters will be in attendance to ride with the kids. He said an engine and a patrol vehicle will also be out at the track.
Hiatt said the firefighters enjoy serving and being a part of the community, so they love coming up with more opportunities to interact with the youth.
“It’ll be a really cool community event,” he said.
Anyone who wants to participate can just show up to the track Saturday morning, where parents can sign up first timers. Kids should bring their bikes and helmets, and organizers ask that they wear pants, long-sleeved shirts and closed-toe shoes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.